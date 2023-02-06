 
Monday Feb 06 2023
Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: I would never Kill myself

Andrew Tate, who's facing human trafficking charges along side his brother and two others, in Romania made it clear that he'd "never kill" himself.

The American-British influencer has denied the allegations of trafficking and rape, and vowed he'd "start a charity to protect men from false accusations."

The former kickboxer has repeated a claim that somebody — or "The Matrix" — is going to try to kill him.

"I updated my will from prison," Tate tweeted Sunday. "I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations."

The influencer has continued using his Twitter since he's been imprisoned. It's likely a member of Tate's team is sending out his tweets, but it's still possible that Tate has access to a phone to tweet from his cell.

Before his arrest, the former kickboxer tweeted, "If they kill me I love you all." In another tweet on the same day, he wrote, "Soon they will try and kill me."

On November 21, he tweeted, "The matrix will attempt to kill me soon. I would never, ever, kill myself." And since his arrest, he's also posted about him or his brother being "attacked" in the jail by "The Matrix" though the evidence is open to question.

Some Twitter users think Tate fears he might end up like Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who was long dogged by accusations of sexual abuse and trafficking. He was found dead in his jail cell before his trial. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide, but some conspiracy theorists don't believe that he killed himself.

