 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards
Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen recently explained why she didn’t attend the 2023 Grammys.

On Sunday, the cookbook author took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of her and sleeping baby girl to celebrate of “grammy day”.

While talking about her absence from the show, the model wrote in the caption, “Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realised…what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol”

After her post, Mandy Moore dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Her hubby John Legend also commented, “Just sitting there fine.”

US actress Michelle Pfeiffer said, “So sweet.”

Interestingly, Legend was at the awards show to perform God Did.

The musician was also nominated for three awards in the Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

Teigen also posted a throwback snap from the 2022 awards show, and penned, “One year ago. Loved this look so much!! Body lookin a little different today but worth it.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Latifah offers wise words to young female artists at the 2023 Grammys

Queen Latifah offers wise words to young female artists at the 2023 Grammys
Steven Knight's 'Great Expectations' teaser released, from Charles Dickens' famous novel

Steven Knight's 'Great Expectations' teaser released, from Charles Dickens' famous novel
James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members

James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members
Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more

Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more
Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'
2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story

2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story
Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event

Kim Kardashian made $1M after speaking at Miami hedge fund event
King Charles faces pay cuts of over $60million, claims expert

King Charles faces pay cuts of over $60million, claims expert
Three key moments from Grammys night

Three key moments from Grammys night
Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'

Andrew Tate vows to protect men from false accusations: 'I would never Kill myself'
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend join DJ Khaled for 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys

JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend join DJ Khaled for 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
King Charles complete Waitangi Day message for New Zealand

King Charles complete Waitangi Day message for New Zealand