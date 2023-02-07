 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William did not think it was ‘safe’ to give mic to Harry at wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was not allowed to give the best man speech at Prince William’s wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he was not trusted to say heartfelt words at his brother’s wedding due to his non-serious personality.

He says: “Willy didn’t want me giving a best-man speech. He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn’t wrong.”

Harry adds that the decision gave the real best men, Thomas and James, to go discreet in front of the media.

“Also, the lie gave cover to James and Thomas, two civilians, two innocents. Had they been outed as Willy’s best men, the rabid press would’ve chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families’ lives. Both chaps were shy, quiet. They couldn’t handle such an onslaught, and shouldn’t be expected to. Willy explained all this to me and I didn’t blink. I understood. We even had a laugh about it, speculating about the inappropriate things I might’ve said in my speech,” he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle will bring 'Kardashian-style' affair to King Charles coronation
Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing
Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film
Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more

Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon
Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower

Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower
Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour

Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to break away from key royal traditions?

King Charles III, Queen Camilla to break away from key royal traditions?
Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles
Smokey Robinson talks about retirement

Smokey Robinson talks about retirement
Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages suggesting her split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages suggesting her split from Tristan Thompson