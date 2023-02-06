 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Salma Hayek reveals she’s not allowed to 'be funny early in her acting career

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Salma Hayek reveals she’s not allowed to be funny early in her acting career
Salma Hayek reveals she’s not allowed to 'be funny early in her acting career

Salma Hayek has recently elaborated on how she’s being “typecast” during early stages of her career.

In a new interview with GQ, Salma revealed that she didn’t star in a comedy movie until she entered into her 40s.

“I was typecast for a long time,” said the actress.

Salma confessed, “My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies.”

“They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour’... Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the Nineties,” explained the actress.

Talking about 2010 comedy Grown Ups, the actress mentioned that it was the first time she’d been allowed to show her funnier side on screen.

“I couldn’t land a comedic role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy, but I was in my forties!” she remarked.

Salma disclosed that she’s no longer bothered by the previous lack of diversity.

“I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired – that the past 20 years I would have been out of business,” stated the actress.

She added, “So, I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing... I’m laughing, girl.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance along with Channing Tatum in key role. 

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate announces to start charity for men’s protection

Andrew Tate announces to start charity for men’s protection
Madonna has interesting thing to say about ‘problematic’ musicians

Madonna has interesting thing to say about ‘problematic’ musicians
Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah mocks Chinese spy balloon during opening monologue

Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah mocks Chinese spy balloon during opening monologue
Lizzo delivers powerful speech after receiving Record of the Year award at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo delivers powerful speech after receiving Record of the Year award at 2023 Grammys

Queen Latifah offers wise words to young female artists at the 2023 Grammys

Queen Latifah offers wise words to young female artists at the 2023 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen reveals why she has skipped this year’s Grammy Awards
Steven Knight's 'Great Expectations' teaser released, from Charles Dickens' famous novel

Steven Knight's 'Great Expectations' teaser released, from Charles Dickens' famous novel
James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members

James Norton snapped on set of Bob Marley's biopic with Kingsley Ben-Adir and more cast members
Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more

Netflix 'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back: Find out more
Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'

Jack Harlow opens up on acting debut in 'White Men Can't Jump'
2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story

2023 Grammys: Trevor Noah hilariously mocks Prince Harry over viral frostbite story