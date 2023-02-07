Meghan Markle lookalike's photos go viral on social media

Meghan Markle’s lookalike has been trending on TikTok after her photos went viral on the site due to her uncanny resemblance with the Duchess.

The 21-year-old Sidney Beckles posted her videos and photos on the platform to share that she thinks she looks like Meghan.

"Since almost everyone says I look like Meghan Markle, here are some pics where I kinda see it,” she captioned her video.

Reacting to the video, users took over the comment section to post their views as one person asked: “Are you adopted?”

"I didn’t even read the text and I straight away said she looks like Meghan Markle lol,” read another comment.

A third user wrote: “Are you sure you weren’t separated at birth? Absolute twins.”

“You could have her sister. And probably pass for her in some situations,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, during her conversation with Mirror Online, Sidney confessed to being have received hate online.

“Most of the hate is directed at Meghan specifically, and just telling me that I shouldn't be proud to look like her.

“Generally, people say good things, with the most common one online being: 'Wow, I thought this was Meghan Markle' or 'You look just like Meghan Markle, she's beautiful.' And this is similar in person,” she added.