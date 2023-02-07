 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle lookalike's photos go viral on social media

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Meghan Markle lookalikes photos go viral on social media
Meghan Markle lookalike's photos go viral on social media

Meghan Markle’s lookalike has been trending on TikTok after her photos went viral on the site due to her uncanny resemblance with the Duchess.

The 21-year-old Sidney Beckles posted her videos and photos on the platform to share that she thinks she looks like Meghan.

"Since almost everyone says I look like Meghan Markle, here are some pics where I kinda see it,” she captioned her video.

Reacting to the video, users took over the comment section to post their views as one person asked: “Are you adopted?”

"I didn’t even read the text and I straight away said she looks like Meghan Markle lol,” read another comment.

A third user wrote: “Are you sure you weren’t separated at birth? Absolute twins.”

“You could have her sister. And probably pass for her in some situations,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, during her conversation with Mirror Online, Sidney confessed to being have received hate online.

“Most of the hate is directed at Meghan specifically, and just telling me that I shouldn't be proud to look like her.

“Generally, people say good things, with the most common one online being: 'Wow, I thought this was Meghan Markle' or 'You look just like Meghan Markle, she's beautiful.' And this is similar in person,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts

Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts
Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained

Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a fast-food chain sued her when she was 5

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a fast-food chain sued her when she was 5
Questlove reveals Will Smith was supposed to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Questlove reveals Will Smith was supposed to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post

Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post
Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip

Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip
Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’

Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’
BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal

BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal
Meghan Trainor gets surprise visit from son Riley at ‘Australian Idol’

Meghan Trainor gets surprise visit from son Riley at ‘Australian Idol’
BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'

BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'
Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced

Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced