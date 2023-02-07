 
'Yellowstone' set to lose one star amid gain another: Report

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner mulling exit from the show while Matthew McConaughey is expected to join the show, according to Deadline.

According to PEOPLE, the Paramount Network spokesman hoped both stars become part of the Yellowstone family.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," the spokesperson said.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

"Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner," the statement added.

An insider close to the situation disclosed that the show's creator Taylor Sheridan and the True Detective star are eyeing to join forces on screen.

"Matthew and Taylor are fans of each other's work and have been speaking about ways they can work together," the source says.

The news of the reported outing of the 68-year-old came in amidst the actor bagging the 2023 Golden Globes' best actor for Yellowstone.

Tyler Sheridan-helmed Yellowstone spawned multiple spin-offs, including the prequel 1883 starring Tim McGraw and Harrison Ford-led 1923.

