Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for their continued attacks on the royal family as they are expected to attend King Charles III’s coronation.



TV presenter Nana Akua said that the couple should stay in America as they’ve “burnt all their bridges”.

"Ok, let me make something clear. I as a member of the British public don’t want you and Meghan [at the coronation]," Nana wrote in her piece for GB News.

She continued: "It’s a state event, not a family affair which is ultimately being paid for by the British taxpayer, the people who live in the country you are dissing and the country that has paid for your privileged upbringing and afforded you your title."

She further expressed that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is an “embarrassing book”.

Moreover, the TV presenter weighed in on the reports of negotiations between the Sussexes and the Firm to attend the coronation.

"Well, they're all yours now...you can keep em, they’ve burnt their bridges here," she wrote.