Wednesday Feb 08 2023
The world ‘doesn't revolve’ around Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘should be made aware’ that the ‘world doesn’t revolve’ around them.

Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson made this admission.

He believes prior conversations with Justin Welby were “wide of the mark” because King Charles only priority is establishing himself as a monarch.

He even went as far as to tell Newsweek, “There's not been much connection, even that Welby stuff is wide of the mark, there's a lot of guesswork going on.

My understanding is that there's been no real contact whatsoever so I don't know where a lot of people are getting it from.”

“I'm told that it's not the case. The last thing they'll want to be doing is having all sorts of reconciliation talks in the middle of a coronation.”

Especially since King Charles understands, “The world doesn't revolve around Meghan and Harry even if they think it does.”

At the moment, “They're focused on state visits to Germany and France and then the coronation.”

“They're not worried too much about Archie's birthday or how Harry feels. If it happens, it will happen at a quiet time when trust has been rebuilt.”

Coronation 'adding further fuel to Meghan's anti-Palace fire'

Lee Seung G reveals wedding date with girlfriend Lee Da In in handwritten letter

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles' coronation

Disney investors await CEO Iger's revival plan with results on tap

Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

'Harry Potter' video game gets bumper sales despite backlash

Meghan Trainor explains why she felt she was carrying twins

Post Malone says he's 'happy' and healthy' after fans worry over his weight loss

Jay-Z predicted Beyoncé would win Album of the Year at 2023 Grammy

BTS' Jungkook increases ARMY concerns on live session

Royal Mail unveils first King Charles stamps

