Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Prince Harry’s only legacy ‘is that he blew it all’

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s entire legacy will only be that he ‘blew everything’.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Dan Wootton, during the course of his interview with the Mail on Sunday.

He believes the Sussex's only stand to incur more of a decline to their reputation with their royal proximity dissipating.

He even went as far as to warn, “I predict Harry and Meghan’s reputation will only decline further as their proximity to the Royal Family fades and they will be remembered as the embittered and gossipy ex-royals who had the opportunity to modernise the monarchy from within and blew it all.”

