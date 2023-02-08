 
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
‘Deluded’ Prince Harry ‘lost it all’ with ‘revenge quest’

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned they might end up ‘losing it all’ following the fallout from their quest of revenge.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Dan Wootton, during the course of his interview with the Mail on Sunday.

He started by saying, “He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened – in a field behind a pub.”

“That's fine if you're not the other person involved. But if you're me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller.”

Mr Wootton believes the “deluded Duke” should refrain from complaining about other people’s versions of events because they dealt with “tissue of half-truths and downright distortions he’s expected us to swallow in recent months.”

He warns, “While Harry might have successfully sought vengeance, especially against his media enemies (full disclosure: he brands me a ‘sad little man’ in the book) and brother Prince William, and have oodles of money to fund his extravagant lifestyle forever more, any veneer of respectability is now gone, meaning he and Meghan will increasingly [being] treated like bog standard celebrities.” 

