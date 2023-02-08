 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘an outright assault on the royal family’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry are currently standing accused of launching an ‘outright assault on the royal family’ with their doc and memoir plans.

Royal expert and author Tom Bower issued this claim in his brand-new piece for The Sun.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors started by sharing his feelings about the Netflix deal and was also quoted saying, “Prince Harry now stands accused of being nothing less than a traitor.”

“Few could have imagined that a member of the royal family, beloved by millions, would betray his father, the Army and his country for a fistful of dollars.”

During the course of his chat, Mr Bower branded Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix as “an outright assault on the royal family” that “sets a new standard for disloyalty.”

Especially considering their bid to “extract their revenge for denying them the celebrity and status they craved.”

More From Entertainment:

The world ‘doesn't revolve’ around Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The world ‘doesn't revolve’ around Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Coronation ‘adding further fuel to Meghan’s anti-Palace fire’

Coronation ‘adding further fuel to Meghan’s anti-Palace fire’
Lee Seung G reveals wedding date with girlfriend Lee Da In in handwritten letter

Lee Seung G reveals wedding date with girlfriend Lee Da In in handwritten letter

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles’ coronation

Tom Cruise to put Mission Impossible filming on hold for King Charles’ coronation
Brendan Fraser talks dealing with son’s autism diagnosis: ‘I was crestfallen’

Brendan Fraser talks dealing with son’s autism diagnosis: ‘I was crestfallen’

Disney investors await CEO Iger’s revival plan with results on tap

Disney investors await CEO Iger’s revival plan with results on tap
Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

Nick Jonas says he feels nervous about having daughter at 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'
Gustavo Dudamel makes history to lead New York Philharmonic from 2026

Gustavo Dudamel makes history to lead New York Philharmonic from 2026
'Harry Potter' video game gets bumper sales despite backlash

'Harry Potter' video game gets bumper sales despite backlash