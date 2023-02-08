Prince Harry ‘nothing more than a compliant husband’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly treated by Meghan Markle as a ‘compliant husband’, that’s only been a ‘stepping stone to her global celebrity’.



Royal expert and author Tom Bower issued this claim in his brand-new piece for The Sun.

He started by accusing Meghan Markle of being the ‘driving force behind the Netflix deal’.

He also believed “Nurtured in Hollywood, she has imposed her ‘narrative’ on Harry. A compliant husband.”

In Mr Bower’s eyes, the “Netflix series is [Meghan’s] latest vehicle to wreak damage on the royal family and Britain.”

During the course of the chat the author also claimed, “as [Meghan] later revealed, marrying into the royal family was just a ‘chapter’ in her life, a stepping stone to becoming a global celebrity after she failed, just before meeting Harry, to land any significant acting parts.”

“Becoming a duchess was a perfect interlude while seeking a new career. Netflix, she calculates, gives her a new opportunity to launch her next ‘chapter.’”