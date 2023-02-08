 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘had a crush on’ and ‘crushed Harry’

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently being blasted for ‘having a crush on’ then ‘crushing’ Prince Harry.

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy made this admission during the course of her appearance on TalkTV.

There, she claimed, “Meghan Markle has revealed to friends that she had a crush on Piers Morgan before she met Prince Harry.”

She even went as far as to allege, “Well she did want a rich British boyfriend, she didn’t necessarily say older.”

“I’m going to be honest nothing would surprise me.I knew they were friends before she met Harry but I don’t think she had the crush on [Piers].”

“I think she always had the crush on William, that was her crush Prince William.” But “Let’s be honest not only did she have a crush on Harry, she crushed Harry.”

