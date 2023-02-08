 
Prince Harry likely to return to UK soon, hints in new video

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to return to UK this year as he hinted in a new video message shared ahead of his father King Charles coronation in May.

The video of the prince was shared by British children’s charity WellChild on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

WellChild provides children and young people with serious illness the best chance to thrive - at home with their families.

The video was shared with caption, “Our Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, joins the call for nominations for the 2023 #WellChildAwards.

“Each year, we celebrate the UK’s inspirational seriously ill children, young people & those who care for them.”

In his video message, Prince Harry can be heard saying, “I hope this year you will join me and get involved.”

According to Sky News, Prince Harry has served as a patron for the charity since 2007 and he attends the ceremony in London each September.

