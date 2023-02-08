First wedding planner for Nicola Peltz reveals real reason he 'declined' them

The first hired wedding planners from Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding is weighing in on the lawsuit situation.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz is suing wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, for allegedly not returning the over a $159,000 deposit in the lawsuit.

A lawyer for Braghin and Grijalba called the suit “frivolous and unimpressive,” in the Mirror and said they plan to file a counterclaim.

Celebrity wedding planner, Preston Bailey, who originally hired for the wedding spoke out on the drama.

Bailey — who was hired in April 2021 and stepped down March 1, 2022, 11 months into the job — told Page Six that Nicola was actually “great.” The reason they turned down was that he was simply overbooked and couldn’t deliver on the extravagant ceremony of the young couple’s dreams.

“I was overcommitted,” Bailey told the outlet exclusively. “I couldn’t deliver to the quality I was used to.”

“I have the best to say about the Peltzes and Nicola. There wasn’t any bad blood,” he added. “They are lovely people. These people are important to me.” And he said, “Nicola was great.”

The lawsuit claims that the planners were professional on the job with “references to alcohol use and possible [alcohol] abuse” by them were not “unusual.”

An alleged text is included in the suit from one of the planners, reading, “I’m going for a tequila my head is about to explode.”

After only nine days on the job, Grijalba and Braghin decided not to move forward because they could not handle the couple’s guest list, which included more than 500 people.