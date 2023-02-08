 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani snapped at Jaisalmer airport post marriage
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani snapped at Jaisalmer airport post marriage 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their love story official on Tuesday night by sharing pictures on their Instagram handles. Celebrities from B-town and fans continued to shower the newly weds with love. Today, they made their first appearance as a married couple at Jaisalmer Airport and Twitter flooded with love.

Sidharth is seen wearing a white T-shirt and a leather jacket while Kiara is wrapped in a shawl with mehndi on her hands. 

Photographers are all around them capturing the precious moments of them being together for the first time after marriage. 

Their fans can’t get enough of them and also expressing joy on how all three ‘students’ (Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra) from Student of The Year are now married.

Sidharth and Kiara chose Manish Malhotra’s designing expertise for their big day. The bride chose to wear a pink and dust gold lehenga, while the groom wore dust gold sherwani paired with a saafa. 



More From Showbiz:

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'

Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’
Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'

Rohit Shetty recalls his struggle day: 'I used to get just INR 35'
Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon breaks silence on his past relationship with Akshay Kumar
Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Nana Patekar turns down a Hollywood film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio: Here's why?

Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station while interacting with media amid Adil Durrani's arrest

Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station while interacting with media amid Adil Durrani's arrest
Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'

Goher Mumtaz lauds Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno': 'Song that can come close to 'Aadat's' popularity'
Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan shares 'beautiful views' from Maldives featuring Aishwarya Rai
Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on their wedding
Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds

Sidharth-Kiara ties the knot: Vicky, Katrina, Alia and others congratulate the newlyweds
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding photos out
'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it