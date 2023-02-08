 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle faced 'different' treatment from royals after 'beautiful' wedding to Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Meghan Markle faced different treatment from royals after beautiful wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle faced 'different' treatment from royals after 'beautiful' wedding to Prince Harry

Royal family treated Meghan Markle differently because she was a 'woman of colour', said American civil rights leader Al Sharpton.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Sharption said: “I think when they were married it was a beautiful day."

"And people were celebrating how, you saw this woman of color now in the Royal family, gospel songs [were] sung at the ceremony and the Queen sitting there," he added.

“And the reaction was so, so much acrimony. And just looking to treat her differently,' he said. “And people who, whether you were in the UK or around the world, they are always treated differently, understood what Meghan was going through.

“It was somebody black working in the C-suites for the first time,” he said before adding. “And they treat you differently.”

He concluded: “I think she became a symbol not of her own making.”

More From Entertainment:

'Pitch Perfect' actor Anna Kendrick dished on 'When 'I'm Gone' scene

'Pitch Perfect' actor Anna Kendrick dished on 'When 'I'm Gone' scene
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin and Chaewon get shoutout from Miley Cyrus

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin and Chaewon get shoutout from Miley Cyrus
Prince Harry to appear in court as Meghan Markle loses legal bid against sister

Prince Harry to appear in court as Meghan Markle loses legal bid against sister
Marvel's supervillain Kang 'actually' punch 'Ant-Man': 'It feels intense'

Marvel's supervillain Kang 'actually' punch 'Ant-Man': 'It feels intense'
TWICE member Jihyo's sister Lee Ha Eum signs on with new company

TWICE member Jihyo's sister Lee Ha Eum signs on with new company
Kendall Jenner appears in valentine's mood in new bedroom selfie

Kendall Jenner appears in valentine's mood in new bedroom selfie
King Charles tries to avoid 'disastrous skiing accident' ahead of coronation

King Charles tries to avoid 'disastrous skiing accident' ahead of coronation
King Charles to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace

King Charles to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift styles herself in beau Joe Alwyn's jacket after 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift styles herself in beau Joe Alwyn's jacket after 2023 Grammys
Here’s what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during the viral 2023 Grammy moment

Here’s what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during the viral 2023 Grammy moment
First wedding planner for Nicola Peltz reveals real reason he 'declined' them

First wedding planner for Nicola Peltz reveals real reason he 'declined' them
Kate Middleton pays no attention to Harry, Meghan ‘noise’, says expert

Kate Middleton pays no attention to Harry, Meghan ‘noise’, says expert