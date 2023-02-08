Meghan Markle faced 'different' treatment from royals after 'beautiful' wedding to Prince Harry

Royal family treated Meghan Markle differently because she was a 'woman of colour', said American civil rights leader Al Sharpton.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Sharption said: “I think when they were married it was a beautiful day."

"And people were celebrating how, you saw this woman of color now in the Royal family, gospel songs [were] sung at the ceremony and the Queen sitting there," he added.

“And the reaction was so, so much acrimony. And just looking to treat her differently,' he said. “And people who, whether you were in the UK or around the world, they are always treated differently, understood what Meghan was going through.

“It was somebody black working in the C-suites for the first time,” he said before adding. “And they treat you differently.”

He concluded: “I think she became a symbol not of her own making.”