New Jeans’ Danielle shares her most embarrassing moment

Rookie girl group New Jeans’ Danielle recently brought up her most embarrassing moment in an interview with Teen Vogue.

The young idol explained that when she was little the students at her school had been asked who had drawn on their classmate’s lunch box without asking for permission.

Since young Danielle was in the habit of raising her hand at every question, she instinctively did the same without even hearing the what was said.

Though she hadn’t known what the question was, the students and staff thought her to be the culprit. According to Danielle, since she was so little she lacked the courage to explain what had happened and instead went home and cried about the misunderstanding.

Danielle debuted as an idol in 2022 as part of HYBE’S new girl group New Jeans. The group gained rapid popularity after the release of their self-titled EP with hits like Hype Boy, Attention and Cookie.

They went on to win both Golden Disk’s Rookie Artist award as well as the Seoul Music Award for Best New Artist. Their track Hype Boy recently became the most streamed song by a 4th generation group after IVE’s Eleven.