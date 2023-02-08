Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied knot on 7th February 2023. The newly weds appeared together in Shershaah helmed by Karan Johar and it gained massive popularity among the masses.

On this joyous occasion, here is throwback to when Kiara revealed the ‘one and only reason’ she would choose to get married.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble in 2021, Kiara said she would marry only when love is involved in her marriage. She said, "I always feel when you marry, you marry for the right reason. My reason for marriage in life, whenever it happens, would be love. Because I feel no matter what problems come in your way, love is one thing which will always be the strongest foundation and everything is built on that."

Kiara and Sidharth started dating each other during the filming of their 2021 movie, Shershaah. The couple made their marriage official on Tuesday with a lovesick post on their Instagram handles.