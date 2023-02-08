 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Salman Khan announces completion Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan which is all set to be released on Eid 2023. He took to his Instagram to make the announcement. 

He has adopted a brand-new look for the upcoming film leaving fans intrigued to find out what’s coming their way.


Fans are eager to find out what Khan is up to. Speaking of his new look, he has adopted a clean shaved look alongside earrings. With his hair perfectly made, he looks cute and younger. The film’s genres include action, comedy, drama and romance.

Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji. It stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in prodigal roles. 

