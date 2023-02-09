 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon resuming his relationship with his girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ notes how he sent an apprehensive text message to Bonas as soon as he came back from Afghanistan.

He writes: “I texted Cress. Told her I was home.

“She texted back, said she was relieved, which made me relieved. I hadn’t been sure what to expect. I wanted to see her. And yet we didn’t make a plan. Not in that first exchange. There was some distance there, some stiffness. You sound dif erent, Harry. Well, I don’t feel dif erent. I didn’t want her to think I was different,” Harry notes.

