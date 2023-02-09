 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says he and King Charles ‘are not made for this world’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Prince Harry is discussing similar personality traits he shares with King Charles.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex writes that both he and his father, do not enjoy heat.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes: I’d always been sensitive to heat. Like Pa. He and I would joke about it. We’re not made for this world, we said. Bloody snowmen. The dining room at Sandringham, for instance, was our version of Dante’s Inferno. Much of Sandringham was balmy, but the dining room was subtropical.”

He then added: “Pa and I would always wait for Granny to look away, then one of us would jump up, sprint to a window, crack it an inch. Ah, blessed cool air. But the corgis always betrayed us. The cool air would make them whimper, and Granny would say: Is there a draft? And then a footman would promptly shut the window.”

More From Entertainment:

Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him

Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him
Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic

Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic
King Charles laughs as crowd asks to 'bring back Prince Harry'

King Charles laughs as crowd asks to 'bring back Prince Harry'
Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her

Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her
Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby

Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan

Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan
Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'

Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'
Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’

Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’
Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature

Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature
Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar

Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar
Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen

Paul Mescal shares a tender hug on a night out with 'Normal People' co-star India Mullen
King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace