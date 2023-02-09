Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'too negative' for Oprah to associate with?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama makes them a dangerous pair to be associated with in public, says expert.

Royal editor Sarah Hewson tells Sky News why the Duchess of Sussex was not invited to Oprah's get-together with influential women around the world.



Ms Hewson said: "It was thought that they had a big cohort of celebrities supporting around them."

Speaking about Oprah, Ms Hewson continues: "It might have been expected the Duchess of Sussex at least would been invited alongside these influential women in the entertainment industry.

"She [Meghan] wasn't there and that has raised questions."

Ms Hewson added: "Whether this pair is [because they are] seen as too toxic, too negative to be associated with, in the public eye at least."

She concluded: "Perhaps behind closed doors, celebrities are still waiting to associate themselves with them."