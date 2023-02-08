Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him

Brendan Fraser recently revealed what Golden Globes award had meant to him.



In a new interview with Howard Stern, Fraser revealed that Austin Butler’s Globes win for Elvis was “well deserved” and a “big win for him”.

However, the Mummy actor mentioned that he had no interest in winning the prize himself.

Talking about his nomination for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale, Fraser stated, “I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination.”

The George of the Jungle actor continued, “I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation.”

“We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth... What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed,” asserted the 54-year-old.

Fraser added, “They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?”