 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him
Brendan Fraser explains what Golden Globe means to him

Brendan Fraser recently revealed what Golden Globes award had meant to him.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, Fraser revealed that Austin Butler’s Globes win for Elvis was “well deserved” and a “big win for him”.

However, the Mummy actor mentioned that he had no interest in winning the prize himself.

Talking about his nomination for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale, Fraser stated, “I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination.”

The George of the Jungle actor continued, “I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation.”

“We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth... What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed,” asserted the 54-year-old.

Fraser added, “They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?”

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk shares his views on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance

Elon Musk shares his views on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance
Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic

Naomi Ackie explains how she had learned Whitney Houston's voice for her biopic
King Charles laughs as crowd asks to 'bring back Prince Harry'

King Charles laughs as crowd asks to 'bring back Prince Harry'
Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her

Pamela Anderson says her 'Baywatch' swimsuit still fits her
Prince Harry says THIS is his favourite character from ‘Friends’

Prince Harry says THIS is his favourite character from ‘Friends’
Prince Harry says he and King Charles ‘are not made for this world’

Prince Harry says he and King Charles ‘are not made for this world’
Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby

Kate Middleton appears in high spirit as she makes a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan

Prince Harry girlfriend told he was ‘different’ after coming back from Afghanistan
Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'

Brendan Fraser recalls fully nude scene in 'School Ties'
Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’

Prince Harry ‘did not want to believe’ Taliban were ‘looking for him’
Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature

Netflix show 'Physical 100' reaches Top 3 spot after BTS Jungkook's livestream feature
Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar

Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss was CGI, claims 'You People' costar