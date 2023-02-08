 
Kelly Clarkson is happy post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, says source

Kelly Clarkson is happy post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, says source

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t need “a man” in her life to “complete her”, reveals source.

A source close to Kelly spilled to Star magazine, “Kelly’s happier than she’s been in a very long time.”

“She’s realised that she doesn’t need a man to complete her,” said a source.

Source further told outlet, “If the right guy come along, the singer would be open to seeing where it goes.”

After the bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the source pointed out that “the singer jokes that she doesn’t have to answer anyone.”

However, the source remarked, “She still believes in love despite everything.”

“Becoming a single mom took some adjusting to, but it’s made Kelly an even better parent,” added a source.

In June 2020, the songstress filed for divorce from Brandon due to “irreconcilable differences”.

“She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle. She had tremendous resentment toward him,” disclosed a source at the time. 

