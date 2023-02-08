Michelle Yeoh reveals ‘awful advice’ she received before her role in Everything Everywhere

Michelle Yeoh has recently explained how was pressurised to leave acting before being offered Everything Everywhere All at Once role.



Speaking on Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope podcast, Yeoh said, “As you get older, the roles get smaller”.

The actress continued, “It seems like the numbers go up, and these things go narrow, and then you start getting relegated to the side more and more.”

Yeoh opened up about her feeling when she was offered Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“It was very emotional because this means that you are the one who’s leading this whole process... who’s telling the story,” stated the 60-year-old.

Yeoh pointed out, “As you get older, people start saying, ‘Oh yeah, you should retire. You should do this. You should...’”

“No, guys. Do not tell me what to do. I should be in control of what I am capable of, right?” she added.

Earlier in January, Yeoh won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, the actress is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in the movie.