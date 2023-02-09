 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

The newlyweds; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have arrived in Delhi after their grand wedding in Jaisalmer.

On returning, the couple made their first public appearance as a married couple as captured by the paparazzies. The duo wore matching red traditional outfit looking extremely adorable together.

Sid opted for a red kurta along with white shalwar. He also wore an embroidered shawl around his neck. Meanwhile, the new bride Kiara wore a red long frock with a red nett dupatta. She opted for open hair with a soft glam make-up. The lovebirds posed for the media carrying their beautiful smile.

Moreover, the Shershah actors also distributed sweets to the paparazzi in proper handmade boxes.

Previously, the shutter bags spotted them arriving at the Delhi airport from Jaisalmer. They gave a warm welcome to the couple. The fans and media at the airport couldn’t stop gushing over the lovely couple.

As per PinkVilla, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has landed in Delhi for grah pravesh pooja. Later on, the two will be hosting a grand reception for friends and family in the capital city.

