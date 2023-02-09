 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series
Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series

 Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be starring as sisters together in a new show based on the bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels by author Patricia Cornwell, reported Deadline.

Kidman, 55, will star as crime-solving medical examiner Dr Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis, 64, will portray her whimsical sister Dorothy for the Amazon series, per the outlet.

The actresses are also executive producers on the series. The outlet added that the series is also said to be under Curtis' first-look deal with Blumhouse Television, and was even sparked amid Curtis’ friendship with Cornwell.

It's expected to get two-season order with eight episodes each.

The news was seemingly confirmed by Cornwell on her Instagram page.

“Scarpetta friends, we’ve waited 33 years for this…” she wrote in the caption.

Per Variety, Liz Sarnoff of Barry and Lost is also on board as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Per Saari will also be an executive producer with Kidman under Blossom Films. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are reportedly executive producers under Blumhouse.

In the 26 Scarpetta books that Cornwell has written since 1990, the title character, a beautiful, tough-as-nails forensic examiner, has a messy love life and a penchant for opera and Italian cooking. Before relocating to Massachusetts, she was the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, per People.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’

Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source
Prince Harry ‘wants Kingship’ from big brother Prince William

Prince Harry ‘wants Kingship’ from big brother Prince William
Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis
Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’

Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’
Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys
Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents

Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents
Lily Collins talks trauma, triggers & toxic relationships: ‘I felt very small’

Lily Collins talks trauma, triggers & toxic relationships: ‘I felt very small’
King Charles ignores people of Syria after earthquake?

King Charles ignores people of Syria after earthquake?
Jennifer Lopez reacts to earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Jennifer Lopez reacts to earthquake in Turkey and Syria