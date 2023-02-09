 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Not a single Hollywood film has been able to shoot at Burj Khalifa Boulevard
Not a single Hollywood film has been able to shoot at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan becomes the first ever film to make it to the Burj Khalifa Boulevard for shoot, reveals director Siddharth Anand.

An action scene featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham was shot at the iconic location for which the Dubai police helped team Pathaan and also closed the location just for the execution of the scene.

So far, no Hollywood film has been able to do get this opportunity.

Anand stated: "The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!”

“My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!”

Siddharth’s directed film had a thunderous opening at the box office on Day 1. The film is still running successfully earning over INR 500 crore domestically.

Pathaan features; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look
Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon
Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'

Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'
Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible

Sanam Jung carries the timeless classic attire 'saree' in the perfect way possible
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere in France
Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

Juhi Chawla flaunts her traditional outfit she wore at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red traditional attire in Delhi
Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Sridevi's biography to be published soon by Westland Books

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur appear together in Kudiyee Ni Teri

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Salman Khan announces completion of Kissi ka Bhai Kissi ki Jaan

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Kiara Advani revealed 'one and only reason' she would get married in 2021

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage

Twitter floods with love as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make first appearance post marriage