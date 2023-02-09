Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Not a single Hollywood film has been able to shoot at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan becomes the first ever film to make it to the Burj Khalifa Boulevard for shoot, reveals director Siddharth Anand.



An action scene featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham was shot at the iconic location for which the Dubai police helped team Pathaan and also closed the location just for the execution of the scene.



So far, no Hollywood film has been able to do get this opportunity.

Anand stated: "The toughest action to execute in Pathaan - one is on top of a moving train, one is mid-air with planes, one is in Dubai which takes place in the boulevard around the Burj Khalifa which no Hollywood film has been able to do this. To shoot this sequence in Dubai, it just looked impossible. But the Dubai police and the authorities made it happen for us!”

“My friends, who live at the Boulevard, came and told me that they got circulars saying on this day between this time, you will not be able to access the boulevard so please plan your days. And they were amazed that - oh my god... that's for my film!”

Siddharth’s directed film had a thunderous opening at the box office on Day 1. The film is still running successfully earning over INR 500 crore domestically.

Pathaan features; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, reports IndiaToday.