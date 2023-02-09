Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’

King Charles III coronation might not be able to bring Prince Harry and Prince William together as the ceremony is “rife with problems”, noted an expert.

Royal expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the speculations of the Duke of Sussex’s presence at the ceremony “which brings us to this latest 'Harry in a hurry' scheme, which is in itself, rife with problems,” she noted.

"There is the fact that there will be wider official events and royal outings beyond the religious ceremony raising the question of what, if any, part [Harry] might play,” she added.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the ceremony has been going on with Tom Cruise and other renowned names, expected to make an appearance.

The new monarch is seemingly all focused on his upcoming coronation as he called off his annual skiing event.

“There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost-of-living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person.”

“Also it would be disastrous to suffer a skiing accident," the source said. “All focus' is said to be on the upcoming coronation,” the source added.