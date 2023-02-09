 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’
Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’

King Charles III coronation might not be able to bring Prince Harry and Prince William together as the ceremony is “rife with problems”, noted an expert.

Royal expert Daniela Elser weighed in on the speculations of the Duke of Sussex’s presence at the ceremony “which brings us to this latest 'Harry in a hurry' scheme, which is in itself, rife with problems,” she noted.

"There is the fact that there will be wider official events and royal outings beyond the religious ceremony raising the question of what, if any, part [Harry] might play,” she added.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the ceremony has been going on with Tom Cruise and other renowned names, expected to make an appearance.

The new monarch is seemingly all focused on his upcoming coronation as he called off his annual skiing event.

“There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost-of-living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person.”

“Also it would be disastrous to suffer a skiing accident," the source said. “All focus' is said to be on the upcoming coronation,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’

Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series
Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source
Prince Harry ‘wants Kingship’ from big brother Prince William

Prince Harry ‘wants Kingship’ from big brother Prince William
Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis
Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’

Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’
Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez knew about Ben Affleck viral memes during 2023 Grammys
Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents

Inside Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum life as first-time parents
Lily Collins talks trauma, triggers & toxic relationships: ‘I felt very small’

Lily Collins talks trauma, triggers & toxic relationships: ‘I felt very small’