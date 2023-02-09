 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘magnetic’ energy filming ‘Titanic’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘magnetic’ energy filming ‘Titanic’
Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘magnetic’ energy filming ‘Titanic’

On the occasion of Titanic’s upcoming 25th anniversary celebrations, a brand new featurette was released, showcasing the cast and creative team behind the film reflecting on its production and the legacy it continues to endure.

Kate Winslet recalled working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio more than two decades ago in the classic movie Titanic, which came out in 1997.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm,” Winslet said in the video.

“He had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. I remember thinking, ‘This is going to be fun. We’re definitely going to get along.’ And we just really did.”

Director James Cameron also praised Winslet’s screen test that solidified her role as Rose. As for DiCaprio, Cameron shared that he “knocked it out of the park” as Jack.

Film producer Jon Landau elaborated on the chemistry between the two, and why people still love the movie to this day.

“People see them together, and they feel that love again. People associate Titanic with a great love story. I think the reason Titanic has stood the test of time, Jim [Cameron] wrote a story that itself is timeless. The issues that it deals with, the cross-classed love story, it's still relevant today.”

Titanic will be returning to theatres on February 10th, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

‘Money Heist’ spinoff series ‘Berlin’ gets 2023 release date on Netflix

‘Money Heist’ spinoff series ‘Berlin’ gets 2023 release date on Netflix
Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’

Harry Styles ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’: ‘He's very serious about her’
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston announce ‘The Morning Show’ season 3 wrap

Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’

Prince Harry, Prince William reunion at King Charles’ coronation ‘rife with problems’
Kate Middleton will ‘never, ever make nice’ with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will ‘never, ever make nice’ with Meghan Markle
Sequels of Disney’s fan-favourite animated movies are coming, says CEO Bob Iger

Sequels of Disney’s fan-favourite animated movies are coming, says CEO Bob Iger

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

Jason Sudeikis wants to get back together with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles split

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly casted as sisters in new series
Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Source
Prince Harry ‘wants Kingship’ from big brother Prince William

Prince Harry ‘wants Kingship’ from big brother Prince William
Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis
Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’

Evangeline Lilly says co-star Jeremy Renner’s recovery is ‘a miracle’