Thursday Feb 09 2023
'Indiana Jones 5' includes no 'old jokes': Harrison Ford

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

'Indiana Jones 5' includes no 'old jokes': Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Harrison Ford admitted jokes about the character's age in the latest film were deleted.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran star said, "In [Dial of Destiny], there were a lot of old jokes in the script. We took them all out."

The Star Wars explained the reason behind age jokes expulsions, "There is a moment where he observes himself in this situation and says, 'What the **** am I doing in here?' But I hate what I call 'talking about the story.'

"I want to see circumstances in which the audience gets a chance to experience the story, not to be led through the nose with highlights pointed out to them. I'd rather create behavior that is the joke of age rather than talk about it."

James Mangold penned the upcoming Indiana Jones film with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The story focuses on the backdrop of the Space Race between the USA and the Soviet Union.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will open in theatres on 30 June.

