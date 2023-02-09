 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Priyankas video montage features Nick Jonas and Malti Marie
Priyanka's video montage features Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, who is known to have been sharing adorable photos with family and friends, drops another montage from her recent Colorado trip.

The video montage featured her along with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malte Marie and a bunch of friends having a ball of a time in snow in Aspen. The caption on the post suggested everyone to ‘hold your loved ones close’.

The video begins with a picture of Nick, Priyanka and Malti standing among the snowy mountains in Colorado. The other shots in montage of memories show the couple playing in the snow along with their friends.

The most adorable picture in the video is that of Marie where she can be seen wearing a white fancy hat. Her face is slightly visible in the photo.

The year started off with an amazing note as the Jonas brother namely; Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The big event was attended by all the family members of the Jonas brother.

It is significant to mention here that Malti Marie also attended the event along with Priyanka Chopra where her face was revealed to the world for the first time ever, reports NTDV.

