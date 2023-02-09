Evangeline Lilly is still reeling from Jeremy Renner’s ‘highly traumatic’ accident

Evangeline Lilly visited her co-star and friend Jeremy Renner following his snowplough accident on New Year’s Day.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress, 43, was told Access during an interview that she was amazed how speedily Renner was recovering from the terrifying accident, per People Magazine.

She added that Renner, 52, was a “legend” and that he was “incredibly brave and strong,” and that he “recovered like a mo-fo.”

She said that he was on a wheelchair, wheeling himself around as he laughed with friends.

However, she added that the visit was “really intense” as Jenner detailed the harrowing details of his accident.

“He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me,” she said.

“It’s been days and I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see....” she trailed off.

“He’s got a journey to go through now. That’s what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it, and he’s on the other side now.”

Renner was flown to a hospital, where he was placed in an intensive care unit and underwent two major surgeries following an accident involving a snowplough on New Year’s Day.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in his body in the accident.

“Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all,” he wrote on his Instagram on January 21, 2023.