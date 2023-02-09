 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
'Batgirl was really great': Brendan Fraser

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

'Batgirl was really great': Brendan Fraser 

Brendan Fraser revealed his thoughts behind the almost-completed Batgirl.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, The Mummy star said the project was stashed away "in a vault somewhere" after studio executives called it "irredeemable" back in August.

Fraser portrayed the villain Firefly in the DC movie, a role he said he "relished" and was "great fun."

It was a story about a guy who had been in the service, and his benefits were cut, he was very angry with the system — and what else is he gonna do but burn it to the ground? That's all you need to know," Fraser added.

The Critics Choice Awards winner revealed he never saw the final cut; however, he claimed that his friends told him that it was "really good."

The Whale actor further added that an incomplete director's cut of the movie was screened for the test. However, it would later be deemed a failure.

I don't know about you, but I don't eat half-baked cake," Fraser said to Stern about the unfinished product. "I don't wanna see something that's not ready yet, and the sad thing is that I don't know if it was judged on merit — it wasn't shown in the best light that it could have had been.

"I mean, yes, once you give a film to the people in the world, it's open season to criticize it or praise it or whatever you want. But this didn't even really get a fair shake," he continued.

