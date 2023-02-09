 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
Meghan Markle, Harry asked to ‘take accountability’ in return of Royal apology

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been told that they may have to ‘take some accountability’ as well if they want an apology from the royal family, with an expert saying that King Charles may not settle for them walking away after getting an apology from him.

Prince Harry has repeatedly said that he expects an apology from his family over the treatment of Meghan, and royal expert Afua Hagan has suggested that if King Charles were to apologise, he would want something in return.

As per Express UK, Hagan shared his thoughts about Prince Harry saying that the ‘ball lies in their (royal family’s) court’ when asked if he wants to fix the royal rift, implying that he expects an apology.

Hagan said: “Harry certainly wants an apology from the Royal Family for the planting of the stories especially, for not defending him and Meghan, for not really being there for them in the way that they needed them.”

“I think a reconciliation will take an apology from the Royal Family to Harry and Meghan and accountability on both sides, more accountability from the Royal Family for the things that they have done and perpetuated,” Hagan added.

He then said: “I think that Harry and Meghan also need to take some accountability as well. The Royal Family won't want it to be them just apologising and Harry and Meghan going thank you and walking away, they're going to want something as well.”

While Hagan did not explicitly say what the royal family may want from Harry and Meghan, it is understood that he suggested accountability and/or apology from the Sussexes for their repeated attacks on the Royal Family.


