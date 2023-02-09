Meghan Markle ‘forced into a corner’ with Prince Harry’s wish for Archie

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly put his wife Meghan Markle in a very difficult position in regards to his wishes for Archie.



Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, blames Prince Harry for starting the anti-royal approach in his household.

She told the Mail Online, “I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.”

“She's the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family. I assume Harry and Meghan don't know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair.”