 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘forced into a corner’ with Prince Harry’s wish for Archie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly put his wife Meghan Markle in a very difficult position in regards to his wishes for Archie.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, blames Prince Harry for starting the anti-royal approach in his household.

She told the Mail Online, “I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.”

“She's the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family. I assume Harry and Meghan don't know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4
Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set

Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set
Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby

Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby
Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'

Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'
Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation

Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA
Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source

Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source
Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

King Charles treating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like scabs’

King Charles treating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like scabs’
King Charles ‘never wanted’ Meghan Markle to be ‘working royal’

King Charles ‘never wanted’ Meghan Markle to be ‘working royal’
King Charles ‘padded’ Prince Harry with ‘incentives’ to ‘save face’

King Charles ‘padded’ Prince Harry with ‘incentives’ to ‘save face’