 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘padded’ Prince Harry with ‘incentives’ to ‘save face’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry was promised a vast number of incentives if he agreed to accept the invite for the Coronation.

An inside source close to the Mail On Sunday brought these claims to light.

Per their findings, Prince Harry has reportedly been promised ‘the best seats in the house’ in exchange for an appearance.

Reportedly, “The idea that he would just attend the coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.”

The information has come amid a frenzy of claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans for attendance, in the wake of Spare.

