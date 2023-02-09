 
King Charles ‘never wanted’ Meghan Markle to be ‘working royal’

King Charles reportedly never wanted for Meghan Markle joining the list of working royals because he laid bare a suggestion that she “carry on working” as an actor.

These revelations were made public in a new chapter of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry recounted the entire converastion in writing, and recounted King Charles saying, “’Does she want to carry on working?’”

Harry replies to this by saying, “’Say again?’ before King Charles adds, “’Does she want to keep on acting?’”

At this point Prince Harry remembers saying, “’Oh. I mean, I don't know’.

“I wouldn't think so. I expect she'll want to be with me, doing the job, you know, which would rule out Suits…since they film in… Toronto.”

This followed an admission where King Charles flat out said, “Hmm. I see. Well, darling boy, you know there's not enough money to go around.”

“’I stared,” Prince Harry recalls. “What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to. 'I can't pay for anyone else. I'm already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.'"

