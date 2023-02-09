King Charles treating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like scabs’

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about their current standing with the Firm.

These admissions have been made by journalist Charles Rae, during his interview with GB News.

He started by saying, “Now, whether or not they come is the big $64,000 question. But whatever happens, whether they come or they don't come, they're still going to be the main celebrity and it's going to take the shine off the Coronation, there's no question about that.”

“They are becoming, you know, a social talking point for everybody in the country, and it's like a scab that you've got and when you start to pick at it, it gets worse and worse and worse.”

“So whatever happens whether they come, or they stay away, they will still be at the forefront of that Coronation, which I think is a great, great pity.”

