 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source
Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source

Tom Brady is not afraid to turn to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen for advice.

The former NFL player, 45, announced that he retired from the sport “for good” after he withdrew his first retirement last year.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, that Brady talked out his second retirement with the Brazilian supermodel.

“Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” the insider noted that the former spouses “talked this through before he came to the final decision.” The source also added that Gisele has been “a real rock” throughout the process.

Brady is “so grateful to everyone in his life for the support they’ve shown,” the insider elucidated, referring to the former sportsman’s February video message.

Brady explicitly outlined that his career had been a “blessing.”

“He couldn’t have achieved a fraction of his success without his family, friends and supporters,” the source said.

Brady confirmed earlier this month that he’s stepping away from the game, sharing an emotional video on Instagram exactly one year after he announced his first NFL retirement, which lasted 40 days.

When Brady unretired in March 2022, it started causing tension between the pair, who tied the knot in February 2009.

One month later, the twosome confirmed that they had parted ways after nearly 14 years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in October 2022.

The ex-couple share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA
Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

‘Prince Harry could have given me heads up’, says his ‘older woman’

‘Prince Harry could have given me heads up’, says his ‘older woman’

Drake gets new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in London

Drake gets new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in London

Andrew Scott joins cast for Netflix’s upcoming movie ‘Back in Action’

Andrew Scott joins cast for Netflix’s upcoming movie ‘Back in Action’
'Batgirl was really great': Brendan Fraser

'Batgirl was really great': Brendan Fraser