 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Prince William needs time to calm down after Prince Harry painted him unsympathetic
Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'

Prince Harry’s scathing claims about Prince William in his scathing memoir Spare have reportedly left the Prince of Wales the “most upset”.

An insider spilt the beans to People: “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down.”

“He has been painted as hot-headed and unsympathetic,” the insider continued. “But I don’t think he will back down — it’s whether they can move beyond it and accept that they view things differently.”

Meanwhile, the author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown also told the publication that the 40-year-old prince “will be furious about the betrayals of confidences” in print.

Valentine Low further added that the royal family “didn’t want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute”.

“They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation,” the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4
Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set

Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set
Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby

Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby
Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation

Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA
Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source

Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source
Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

King Charles treating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like scabs’

King Charles treating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like scabs’
King Charles ‘never wanted’ Meghan Markle to be ‘working royal’

King Charles ‘never wanted’ Meghan Markle to be ‘working royal’
King Charles ‘padded’ Prince Harry with ‘incentives’ to ‘save face’

King Charles ‘padded’ Prince Harry with ‘incentives’ to ‘save face’
Meghan Markle ‘forced into a corner’ with Prince Harry’s wish for Archie

Meghan Markle ‘forced into a corner’ with Prince Harry’s wish for Archie