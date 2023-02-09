 
Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Javed Akhtar is married to Shabana Azmi for almost a decade now. in a chat show with Arbaaz Khan,  he reveals the recipe of a successful marriage and also talks about how being married to a independent strong-minded woman feels like.

Javed was previously married to Honey Irani who was a screenwriter, he has two children with her, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Among a series of questions, Arbaaz asked Javed, ‘What is the recipe for a successful marriage?’

To which Javed replied, ‘Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal.’

Shabana was last seen in What’s Love Got to Do with It? She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar in the pipeline. 

