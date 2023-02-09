 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Popular actors Park So Dam and Seo to pair up in new fantasy drama
Popular actors Park So Dam and Seo to pair up in new fantasy drama

Popular actors Park So Dam and Seo In Guk will be starring in a brand new fantasy drama. It will be based on the popular webtoon of the same name called Death’s Game.

The story follows a man who gets another shot at life after coming face to face with death. News of Park So Dam and Seo In Guk being in talks about starring in a drama together came out back in January. The news was then followed by reports that Alchemy of Souls actress Go Yoon Jung was also in talks to join the show.

Seo In Guk will be taking on the role of a character named Choi Yi Jae who will be able to move between life and death. Multiple well known actors such as Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook and Jang Seung Jo are reportedly set to make guest appearances on the show portraying the different lives of Choi Yi Jae.

Park So Dam will be playing the role of Death, who will end up sentencing the main character to 12 years of life and death. This will be the first non-human role by the Parasite actress. The show will be premiering in the latter half of 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100

Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100
Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'

Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'
Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4

Netflix 'You' showrunner hints at a ‘genuinely different’ Joe in season 4
Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set

Brad Pitt looks dapper in black leather jacket as he joins George Clooney on ‘Wolves’ set
South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company speaks about Propofol use allegations
Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby

Prince Harry's field lover gives smart advice to Meghan's hubby
Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'

Prince William needs 'time to calm down' after Prince Harry painted him 'unsympathetic'
Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation

Hailey and Justin Bieber treat fans with fun snaps from Hawaiian vacation
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spotted with his mother, sister in LA
Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source

Gisele Bündchen was ‘real rock’ for Tom Brady during second retirement, source
Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes

Ben Affleck 'unfazed' by his viral 2023 Grammy memes