YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels

Rookie group Baby Monster have had their official SNS channels launched before their debut. The channels have been launched on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter and more as they inch closer to their official entrance as idols in the industry.

The company has slowly been revealing all the members of the upcoming group. They released the introductory info for one of the members Ruka through their new SNS accounts. This allowed the fans to get their first good luck at the member, since all the promotion related content until now had been released in black and white. The video went on to show the young trainee’s journey until now and also focused on highlighting her strengths.

The debut of Baby Monster is highly anticipated, one of the major reasons being that this will be the first girl group to debut under YG Entertainment after seven years. The last girl group to debut was the globally successful group Blackpink who debuted back in 2016. Though they have had their fair share of controversies and criticisms, they quickly went on to become successful worldwide. They were also the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. They have amassed a huge international following, many of whom now await the debut of Baby Monster.