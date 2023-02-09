Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake

 
Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has recently addressed her grief of losing her firstborn Aurangzeb in the wake of Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Taking to Twitter on February 8, the Parey Hut Love star has penned a heartfelt message for the victims and those affected in the recent earthquakes.

“I have lost a son and I know how it feels,” said the Qaid actress.

Zara wrote, “But I can’t even imagine the loss of children and family members that’s taken #TurkeySyriaEarthquake by a storm.”

“My heart goes to them,” she continued.

The actress also expresses her desire to help these victims. Therefore, she has requested organisations to come forward and dropped their information in the comment section who are ready to supply aid to these affected people in Turkey and Syria.

“I am looking for organisations that are reliable and know people who can supply our aid to them,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Zara delivered a stillborn baby last year and she opened up about her traumatic experience on Frieha Altaf’s podcast.

