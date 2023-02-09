 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
Web Desk

John Legend says he looks after his newborn to give wife Chrissy Teigen a ‘break’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

John Legend says he looks after his newborn to give wife Chrissy Teigen a ‘break’
John Legend says he looks after his newborn to give wife Chrissy Teigen a ‘break’

John Legend has recently explained how he takes care of his newborn daughter Esti Maxine to give wife Chrissy Teigen “a break”.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Legend said, “Obviously I can't breastfeed her.”

He continued, “So, I help feed when we use the bottle. I'm happy to change diapers. I'm good at burping her, too.”

Elaborating on how he entertained the children busy, Legend disclosed, “I just started singing to her a little bit.”

However, he stated, “Chrissy's good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break.”

Speaking about his wife, the musician mentioned, “It's a recovery process.”

Sharing reaction of his older children towards newborn, Legend stated, “Our older kids are really into being older siblings, which we weren't sure about.”

“It seemed like they might be jealous when Chrissy was pregnant. But since Esti's been born, they've been really loving and wanting to hold her and feed her — just wanting to be good siblings,” he explained.

When asked how he travel with one more child, Legend quips, “That'll be the test. With an extra stroller and all this stuff, it's going to be a lot!”

More From Entertainment:

Amy Robach wins good deal from ABC than T.J. Holmes?

Amy Robach wins good deal from ABC than T.J. Holmes?
THIS Kanye West wild theory SHOCKS internet

THIS Kanye West wild theory SHOCKS internet
Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read

Lea Michele addresses rumour that she cannot read
Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report

Magic Mike 3 director speaks up on Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row report
Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser

Back with a bang: NMIXX announces Expérgo with first teaser
Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd reveals Jeremy Renner is ‘doing well’ amid recovery after snowplow accident
YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit

YG founder finally returns as head producer after acquittal from lawsuit
YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels

YG Entertainment launches Baby Monster’s official SNS channels
Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama

Park So Dam, Seo In Guk set to star in new K-drama
Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler

Prince Harry should’ve married ‘aristocratic lady’ instead of Meghan: Former butler
Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100

Girl group New Jeans’ song 'OMG' makes it to Billboard Hot 100
Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'

Netflix 'You' Love actor shares reaction after watching season 3: 'This is crazy'