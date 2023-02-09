Chrissy Teigen and John Legend put on a cheeky display

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen out and about in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 8.

The couple, who recently welcomed their second daughter Esti, walked arm in arm on the streets and put on a cheeky display by grabbing each other's behinds in a few shots taken.

As per Daily Mail, the couple was being tender with each other as Chrissy, 37, was seen resting her head on the Grammy winner's shoulder.

The former model was dressed in chic streetwear which included ripped-up jeans and a cosy gray cardigan over an oversized.

The duo was also joined by their son Miles as the father of three was seen carrying his backpack.

John, 44, cut a casual figure in an oversized black and yellow hoodie and a pair of black jeans and matching sneakers for the day.

Their outing comes after Chrissy decided to skip Grammys and spend time with her newborn.