Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Elizabeth Banks reveals she’s never done drugs

Elizabeth Banks has recently addressed the controversial scene in her upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear, saying this posed a huge risk to her career.

In a new interview with Variety, Banks opened up the controversial scene in which it shows a group of children were shown consuming “cocaine”.

“This could be a career ender for me,” she confessed.

Banks continued, “There were conversations about, should we age these characters? We all held hands and said ‘boys you must be 12’.”

It is his innocence put to the test. “That’s what interested me in the scene,” remarked the actress.

According to official synopsis, the movie is “based on the true story of a 175-pound black bear who died after finding a duffel bag containing the drug when smugglers dumped it in a Georgia woods in 1985”.

Banks also told media out that she has never used cocaine.

“I took ‘Just say no’ very seriously…being a good-two-shoes played into it,” explained Banks.

Banks revealed, “Personal safety played a big role in this. I was a cocktail waitress for years. And I wasn’t interested in not being sober because of the things I saw.”

The movie, which has a budget of around $30 million, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 24.

Meanwhile, Cocaine Bear is Bank’s first directing project after the 2019 Charlie’s Angeles

