Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fight to court Michael Jordan in the trailer for Nike dramedy 'Air'

Friday Feb 10 2023
Friday Feb 10, 2023

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon try to woo Michael Jordan in the trailer for Nike dramedy, Air.

Matt Damon is starring as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike marketing executive who signed Michael Jordan for a deal with the company.

As per Deadline, the story revolves around Nike's efforts to sign the 1980s superstar athlete, Michael Jordon, for its shoe campaign which launched the third-place shoe company into a multi-billion dollar business.

Ben Affleck portrays Nike co-founder Phil Knight and also serves as the director of the movie.

Viola Davis also stars in the movie as Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, a powerful mediator between her son and the shoe company.

Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

The outlet reports that it's the first time that Affleck has directed Damon, his longtime friend and collaborator.

Air is all set to release in theaters on April 5, 2023.



